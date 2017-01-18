Former UofL athlete, Mario Urrutia, opens youth center

Mario Urrutia, who was nicknamed Super Mario, officially opened his new Super Student Athletes LIFE Center on Jan. 18.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Former UofL and NFL player made his mark on the Louisville community and the children he wants to help.

Mario Urrutia, who was nicknamed Super Mario, officially opened his new Super Student Athletes LIFE Center on Jan. 18.

The center will provide youth with opportunities to learn a variety of lifetime skills focusing on education, community and healthy living.

Urrutia hoped to prepare young people for life after sports.

“We want to teach not just athletes but kids a different approach to life. A lot of them that we work with may or may not have the guidance necessary to keep them on the right tracks to exert that energy in the right direction of what they're looking to do in life and sports is one of those things that helped myself,” Urrutia said.

Representatives with the mayor's office attended the opening. They say they are proud of Mario, the center and how it can change and even possibly save lives.



(© 2017 WHAS)