Former UK star helping hurricane victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former NBA player and UK star Derek Anderson is in Texas with his volunteer team passing out some much-needed supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

While in Houston, Anderson is also offering privacy beds to those who are displaced and living in shelters.



The NCAA and NBA champ has been raising money through his Acts of Kindness t-shirt sales to support victims.



Anderson has launched his Stamina Foundation and his Acts of Kindness movement where the goal is simple: treat everyone with care.

