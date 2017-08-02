Former UK employee files complaint over termination

(Photo: KVUE)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A former employee at the University of Kentucky's College of Dentistry has filed a complaint against UK claiming they were pressured into his termination.

Dr. Raynor Mullins was fired from UK's College of Dentistry on June 30 after working there for more than 40 years.

He claims he was fired in retaliation for exercising his “first amendment rights and that unknown persons in Governor Matt Bevin's office pressured the university to fire him."

© 2017 WHAS-TV