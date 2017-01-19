Former teacher gets shock probation in drunk driving case

Rachel Bouya

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WHAS 11)— A judge has granted shock probation for a former JCPS elementary school teacher who was sentenced to three years of prison on multiple charges.

Rachel Bouya was facing charges related to a drunk driving incident where two cars were wrecked and one person was seriously injured.

The crash happened in 2015. Court documents show she was driving in Downtown Louisville when she ran a stop light crashing into Amanda Doyle and seriously injuring her. It happened at East Broadway and South Jackson Streets

Bouya, when she was asking the judge for shock probation on Jan. 11, called her time behind bars the most shocking few months of her life. She wanted to take this negative experience and turn it into something positive by helping others battling addiction.

“I have never taken this lightly, never…I know a lot of people have been affected by what I did and I want to do whatever it takes to make it right,” said Bouya to the judge

Bouya had previously said if she was released, she would continue to seek treatment and would like to help others by teaching and sharing her experience.



