Former state senator ordered to pay $200,000 in defamation case

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A jury in Kentucky says a former Democratic state senator owes his Republican opponent $200,000 as a result of a defamation case.

The jury ruled former Democratic Senator R.J. Palmer knowingly aired a false TV ad in 2014.

The TV ad accused Republican Ralph Alvarado, a medical doctor, of unlawfully prescribing oxycodone.

Alvarado said the ad relied on altered courtroom footage.

Palmer lost the election to Alvarado in 2014.