Former state senator ordered to pay $200,000 in defamation case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A jury in Kentucky says a former Democratic state senator owes his Republican opponent $200,000 as a result of a defamation case.
The jury ruled former Democratic Senator R.J. Palmer knowingly aired a false TV ad in 2014.
The TV ad accused Republican Ralph Alvarado, a medical doctor, of unlawfully prescribing oxycodone.
Alvarado said the ad relied on altered courtroom footage.
Palmer lost the election to Alvarado in 2014.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs