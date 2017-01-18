President George H.W. Bush, Mrs. Bush both hospitalized

Former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush listen as their son, US President George W. Bush, delivers the commencement address during the Texas A&M University graduation ceremony, on December 12, 2008. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, 2008 AFP)

HOUSTON – Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston, his office chief of staff, Jean Becker, tells KHOU 11 News.

On Wednesday around noon, a spokesperson for the family confirmed that Mrs. Barbara Bush has also been hospitalized.

According to a statement, President Bush, 92, was recently hospitalized to "address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia". The former president had to undergo surgery to "protect and clear his airway". The statement says he is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation.

The statement continued to read that Mrs. Bush has been admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital as well as a "precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing,".

According to family spokesman Jim McGrath, Bush was admitted to Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center on Saturday for shortness of breath. Bush’s office says they expects him to go home in a couple of days.

He has been visited by his son, Neil.

Bush is the oldest living former U.S. president. In 2015, he spent a week in a Maine hospital after falling and breaking a bone in his neck. He suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a wheelchair to get around.

