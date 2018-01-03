Former police chief Richard Dotson dies

Richard Dotson

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Former Louisville police chief Richard Dotson has died.

He had a long career, but it was mired in controversy at times. He served as chief from 1982 to 1990.

Dotson was fired by then-Mayor Jerry Abramson after allegations he abused his two ex-wives. He was later elected President of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was among the first police chiefs to acknowledge and target Louisville's gang problem.

Rick McCubbin, who is now chief of police in Shepherdsville, served under Dotson and said the following about his passing.

"RIP to my first Chief, Louisville Police Department Colonel Richard Dotson. A man that literally scared me when I passed him in the hall but later became great friends with the FOP. I had the honor of speaking at his retirement party years ago."

The Louisville Metro Police Department says they are working on releasing a statement.



© 2018 WHAS-TV