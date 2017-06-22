Former MSD auditor files lawsuit over firing

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: jerry2313)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A former auditor with the Metropolitan Sewer District said he was fired after uncovering wrongdoing within the agency.



Marvin Malone filed the lawsuit, claiming MSD violated the Kentucky Whistleblower Act. Malone also claimed he was discriminated against because he is black.

MSD said Malone was fired in February because he didn't obtain a professional auditor certification which was a condition of his employment.

The lawsuit claims that condition was later waived.

Malone argues he was fired because he uncovered faults with the management of MSD.

A spokesperson for MSD tells our news partners at the Courier-Journal they believe all their actions were correct in the matter and declined to comment further on active litigation.

