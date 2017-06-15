Former Louisville Mayor Dave Armstrong passes away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Dave Armstrong, a former Kentucky attorney general whose long public career included helping guide Louisville and Jefferson County toward a merged government, has died. He was 75.

Armstrong's death was confirmed Thursday by Mike Poole, a funeral director at Pearson Funeral Home, which is handling arrangements.



Armstrong, a Democrat, was a fixture in Louisville politics for years, first as a two-term Jefferson County judge-executive and then during a term as Louisville's mayor.



In recent years, Armstrong had battled myasthenia gravis, a physically debilitating disease.



Early in his career, Armstrong served as Jefferson County commonwealth's attorney.



His role as the county's top prosecutor was a springboard to statewide office when, in 1983, Armstrong was elected as state attorney general.



Late in his career, Armstrong served on the Kentucky Public Service Commission.

GLI Statement on the Passing of Dave Armstrong:

“Dave Armstrong spent decades as a dedicated public servant for both the city of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. GLI worked with his administration through the city-county merger and many other projects that built some of downtown Louisville’s most famous assets like Fourth Street Live!, the Skate Park, and Louisville Glassworks. We are saddened to hear of his passing and offer our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. His legacy will live on the city he led.” – Kent Oyler, President & CEO of GLI."

Statement from Mayor Fischer:

"Dave Armstrong was a true public servant, dedicating most of his life to the city and the state as a judge, mayor, county judge-executive and Attorney General. His dedication to public service ranks him among the greats in the history of our Commonwealth.

"He had a vision for a vibrant downtown and passion for Louisville being a great place to live, work and play. And his dreams were realized.

"Most importantly, he was a generous and loving husband, father and grandfather -- and a mentor to me and many others. Our entire community celebrates his legacy."

