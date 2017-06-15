Former Louisville Mayor Dave Armstrong passes away after illness

Former Mayor Dave Armstrong, extreme park named for Armstrong (Photo: louisvilleky.gov)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The flags have been lowered at Metro Hall as the city pauses to remember former Mayor Dave Armstrong, who passed away peacefully at home early this morning after an illness.

The tributes to Armstrong are pouring in.

From current Mayor Greg Fischer,

"Dave Armstrong was a true public servant, dedicating most of his life to the city and the state as a judge, mayor, county judge-executive and Attorney General. His dedication to public service ranks him among the greats in the history of our Commonwealth. He had a vision for a vibrant downtown and passion for Louisville being a great place to live, work and play. And his dreams were realized. Most importantly, he was a generous and loving husband, father and grandfather -- and a mentor to me and many others. Our entire community celebrates his legacy."

Greater Louisville Inc,

“Dave Armstrong spent decades as a dedicated public servant for both the city of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. GLI worked with his administration through the city-county merger and many other projects that built some of downtown Louisville’s most famous assets like Fourth Street Live!, the Skate Park, and Louisville Glassworks. We are saddened to hear of his passing and offer our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. His legacy will live on the city he led.” – Kent Oyler, President & CEO of GLI.

Jefferson County Circuit Clerk

“Dave was a natural leader. He always brought his heart and soul to everything he did, and that's the way he governed. It was an honor to serve in his administration. Dave was good for Louisville. I will miss him."

Former Mayor, Jerry Abramson

"His public service for so many, many years, as I said earlier he was a very sensitive, caring family court judge, he was a very aggressive Commonwealth Attorney in prosecuting criminals. He was aggressive, an excellent attorney general, he did a great job as county judge for several terms, then his one term as mayor was very positive and successful for him, so it’s really a sad day in terms of those who really appreciate public service because David, David Armstrong was certainly an outstanding public servant," Jerry Abramson, Former Mayor.

Even praise from a former mayoral race opponent turned friend, Tom Owen.

"As mayor I think clearly Dave grasped what I would call the future city, he understood that there were going to be a lot of people, increasing numbers of people working at home, that the city was a place of entertainment of physical activity, a place to work, he understood, he was involved in attracting a major expansion of UPS to the community and he understood the emerging economy of our city, in that sense I think he was a visionary" said Owen, "I think he needs to be characterized in my mind as a person who had plenty of vision, but at the same time was able to provide a steady, and faithful kind of public service."

Armstrong celebrated for his vision in revitalizing downtown, spearheading projects like Fourth Street Live and a downtown skate park. Through his decades of public service, Armstrong served both the city and state as judge, mayor, county judge-executive and attorney general.

While Louisville lost a leader, the Armstrong family lost a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.

Armstrong's wife of 53 years, Carol, says his passion was serving others.

"He just absolutely loved doing what he did and it showed and he worked very hard, he had very few hobbies, he always liked to say he went fishing and golfing but he didn't do that much, you know we'd go golfing on a Sunday afternoon very casually, but he, work was his life and his passion and Louisville he just loves Louisville," said Carol Armstrong.

"I think he was very pleased, I mean he was very proud of the fact that you know, he helped, make an impact on downtown the revival of downtown, I think that is probably his number one pride and joy. The Jefferson Forrest was another point of pride for him," said Carol Armstrong.

A memorial service for Armstrong is planned at Second Presbyterian Church on July 7.

