Former LMPD officer sentenced to 15 years in prison

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:25 PM. EST January 03, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A former LMPD sergeant was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Retired Lieutenant Sean Jackman pleaded guilty in October to all 12 counts he faced for abusing his adopted daughter.           

As a result of his plea, his sodomy charges changed to wanton endangerment.

Jackman isn't eligible for probation and must complete all the requirements for sex offenders.
 

