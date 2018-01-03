Former LMPD officer sentenced to 15 years in prison

Sean Jackman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A former LMPD sergeant was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Retired Lieutenant Sean Jackman pleaded guilty in October to all 12 counts he faced for abusing his adopted daughter.

As a result of his plea, his sodomy charges changed to wanton endangerment.

Jackman isn't eligible for probation and must complete all the requirements for sex offenders.



