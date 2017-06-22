BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former LaRue County Sheriff Bobby Carlton Shoffner pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling funds and using his former office for personal gain.

Shoffner, 58, of Hodgenville, was LaRue County sheriff from 2011 to 2012, during which time he was responsible for collecting and remitting franchise tax payments and property tax payments, as well as collecting penalties on payments. As sheriff, Shoffner pocketed $1,138 in penalty payments from citizens of LaRue County while waiving the payments in the county’s computer system.

Shoffner also used a credit card issued for official business to purchase $3,200 worth of personal items, including expenses for DirectTV, golf shoes and Abercrombie & Fitch clothing.

In 2011, Shoffner hired and paid a relative $30,000 per year for a job in the sheriff’s office which was a $12/hour, part-time job both before and after his relative’s tenure in the position.

Shoffner has agreed to pay $36,239 in restitution to LaRue County and $1,000 in fines at the time of sentencing, which is scheduled for September 21, 2017 in Louisville.

If convicted at trial, Shoffner could be sentenced to no more than five years in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and be sentenced to serve a three-year period of supervised release.

United States Attorney John Kuhn said, “When any elected official uses public office for self-enrichment, we are all harmed, but when that elected official is a law enforcement officer, the theft is doubly shameful. Shoffner’s actions erode our faith in those honorable men and women of law enforcement who take their oath to uphold and enforce the law as a solemn and inviolate obligation. Thankfully, his greed and selfishness make him a rare outlier in the ranks of the valiant and dedicated law enforcement personnel who serve all throughout Kentucky.”

Shoffner’s case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David Weiser and is being investigated by the FBI and Public Integrity Unit of the Office of the Kentucky Attorney General.



