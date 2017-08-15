Former LaRue Co. principal enters guilty plea in child porn case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A former high school principal in LaRue County has pleaded guilty to child porn charges.

Kyle Goodlett was arrested in 2016 after a former student called Elizabethtown Police after a nude photo of herself, taken from her phone when she was a teenager, was posted online.

As part of his plea deal, Goodlett will spend 9 years behind bars and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28.

Goodlett is also facing similar charges in Hardin Circuit Court and court documents say he has reached an agreement to plead guilty to those charges as well.

