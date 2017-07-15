Former Kentucky State basketball player holding summer camp

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A former Kentucky State University and professional basketball player is donating his skills to make sure children have a positive outlet during their free time this summer.

Antonio Sullivan is an Iroquois High Grad and KSU alum and played basketball professionally overseas.



He's offering a back-to-school basketball camp for children in grades four through eight.



The camp includes dribbling, shooting and other necessary skill training. The first session is Friday July 21 and costs $25.



Sullivan was a high school classmate of R&B superstar Bryson Tiller and was involved with the debut of the brand new court at Wyandotte Park in June.



The camp is taking place at Vissing Park in Jeffersonville.

For more information write to Sullivan.antonio@gmail.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV