Former KCD teacher enters guilty plea on child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A former Kentucky Country Day school teacher has entered a plea agreement on charges involving child pornography.

Matthew Graves is facing charges of asking and receiving child pornography. Graves is only pleading guilty to receiving.

In federal court documents, he said: “It was all a fantasy for him that he never met anybody face to face.”

Detectives say Graves used platforms like “KiK” to send and receive child pornography.

