Former Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Greene dies

Jim Greene 1993

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One of the most colorful and controversial characters in Louisville's political history has died. Former Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Greene died today at a local hospital. He was in his 80’s.

Greene was sent to a federal prison camp for his actions in office but remained well liked by many in law enforcement to this day.

In 1993, he was convicted of mail fraud and tax evasion and sent to Montgomery, Alabama where he served time. The day he arrived at the Louisville airport to head south, a huge group of reporters followed him with cameras.

WHAS 11’s Chuck Olmstead asked him if he would be taking anything to read with him on the way to prison. Greene said, “I’ve got the Courier-Journal. That ought to be entertaining.” The newspaper had reported many exposes on his handling of tax dollars in the office.

I went to Alabama several days before he arrived. When I interviewed an inmate at the prison, he called the prison “a country club”. Greene, still in Louisville, called me up and chewed me out.

Charges of sexual harassment dogged him in office and people who worked for him were required to donate to his many campaigns. He was first elected in the early 80's.

Carl Yates with the current Sheriff John Aubrey, said despite all of Greene's issues, when people tried to run against him it was nearly impossible. His name recognition was so strong, that when he left office, campaign research showed voters thought he was still Sheriff.

Ratterman's on Bardstown Road told us it will announce funeral arrangements on Wednesday.

(© 2017 WHAS)