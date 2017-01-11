Former JCPS teacher requests shock probation in DUI case

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WHAS 11)--The fate of a former JCPS elementary school teacher is up in the air as she waits for a judge to decide whether to grant shock probation.

Rachel Bouya was sentenced to three years in prison on multiple charges, including drunk driving, after she drove under the influence, crashing into two cars and seriously injuring one person. The crash happened in October of 2015.

She’s now asking to be released on shock probation, speaking directly to a Jefferson County judge Wednesday. Bouya calls her time behind bars the most shocking few months of her life and says she wants to take this negative experience and turn it into something positive by helping others battling addiction.

“I have never taken this lightly, never…I know a lot of people have been affected by what I did and I want to do whatever it takes to make it right,” said Bouya to the judge.

Bouya pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, operating a vehicle under the influence and other charges. Court documents show she was driving in Downtown Louisville when she ran a stop light crashing into Amanda Doyle and seriously injuring her in October of 2015. It happened at East Broadway and South Jackson Streets.

“I'm truly sorry to the Doyle family, Miss Amanda, what I did to her,” said Bouya.

At the shock probation hearing, Bouya’s former principal at Semple Elementary and coworker testified on her behalf.

“I've never met anyone more compassionate about her students, she's given her all to the students we've worked with,” said a former coworker.

“Her absence has been a huge void in our building and I'm also willing to do whatever it takes to make sure she stays on the correct path,” said Danielle Randle, Principal of Semple Elementary School.

Bouya's attorney, Leland Hulbert, cited the strong support of family and friends as the reason his client would be successful in staying sober and helping others if released.

“So often people are asked to be let out of prison early and they have no support and they fail. If they don't have people around them who care, the likelihood they're going to violate probation or end up back in prison is very high,” said Hulbert.

Bouya says if released, she would continue to seek treatment and would like to help others by teaching and sharing her experience.

WHAS11 reached out to the prosecuting attorney for comment but has not heard back.

The Judge has ten days to decide whether to grant Bouya the shock probation.

