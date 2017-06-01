Former JCPS principal plans to fight decision

Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – An educator is accused of violating state laws while filling the role of principal at Norton Elementary School and now an attorney for Ken Stites said his client will appeal the decision to fire him.

Stites served as principal at Norton since 2005, he was fired earlier this week.

He's accused of living in Greenville, Ind. but sending his daughters to JCPS schools which violates state law.

Will Walsh, Stites’ attorney, says his client had been upfront with JCPS about the arrangement.

"We believe in this case it's best for my client that the facts be known to the public because he's been accused rather harshly and punished rather harshly and I think it's important to clear his good name as well as get him reinstated. I also think that the facts speak for themselves, he didn't do anything wrong certainly not anything for which he should be terminated,” Walsh said.

Stites has ten days to appeal the district's decision.

