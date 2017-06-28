Former JCPS leader during busing dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Ernie Grayson led the merger of city and county schools that created JCPS. He carried out the court-ordered busing and desegregation of our schools. Grayson, who was JCPS superintendent for five years, died this week.

His job came to an end at a 1980 meeting covered then by WHAS TV reporter Jeffrey Hutter who you will see asking the questions in the attached video from that meeting.

I asked former WHAS reporter Bud Harbsmeier about him, Grayson, today.

Bud said, "I liked and admired him but felt sorry for him. He inherited a broken city school system, and merged it with the county. He tried to cool things down during busing and urged people to send their kids to school. He also went through a teacher's strike."

Grayson was an avid runner and active at Christ Church United Methodist on Brownsboro Road where his service will be held at 1 pm Saturday, July 1. His family asks that contributions go to the Portland Promise Center in Louisville.

© 2017 WHAS-TV