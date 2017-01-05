Former Clarksville officer facing theft charges

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A former Clarksville Police officer is facing theft charges. Mike Poppelwell had already resigned from the police department before the charges were filed by the Clark County Prosecutor.

Poppelwell was also set to begin a term on the Clark County Council this month, but he has resigned from that position.

The Clarksville Police Chief issued a statement about the matter, saying in part, “As an initial matter, I am personally saddened to hear of any law enforcement officer facing allegations of professional misconduct such as these, but it makes it even harder when it’s one of your own."