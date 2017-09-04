Former Cards coach happy to be home after stroke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Back on his back porch, surrounded by those he loves most.



“I'm happy to be home. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else,” former University of Louisville Basketball Coach Denny Crum said.



Less than a week ago, the 80-year-old Hall of Fame coach was fishing in Alaska when he suffered a mild stroke.



“I just got light headed. I guess I sat back down in my chair. But that's the last I remember,” Crum said.



Crum was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.



“That's where it was hard for me to see – watching him take off and knowing that he still wasn't responding, that was very scary,” Susan Sweeney Crum, Denny’s wife, said.



But after just a few days in the hospital, Crum was released with no signs of major damage to his brain.



Now, back at home, he's not slowing down. Spending his first day in Louisville in a deer stand to kick off hunting season.



“They didn't tell me I could go hunting but they didn't tell me I couldn't,” Crum said.



In good spirits and a clean bill of health for the former Cards coach, back home with no intentions of slowing down.

