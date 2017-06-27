Former Cardinals donate jersey to family of boy killed by stray bullet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The support for Dequante Hobb’s Junior’s family and the pleas for those responsible to come forward are growing.

The 7-year-old was hit by a stray bullet while eating cake inside his Russell neighborhood home back in May.

Tuesday, his parents received a framed UofL Men's basketball jersey with the child’s nickname and favorite number on it. His parents tell us he was a huge Cardinals fan.

Michesha Norment, Dequante's Mother exclaims, “He'd probably never take that off!”

This jersey signifies support. As the story of Little DQ's murder has touched the hearts of so many across the nation, including Luke Whitehead, who played for the Cards' men's basketball team from 2000-2004.

Whiteheads states passionately, “It should inspire this city to make a change if a 7-year old boy in the comfort of his own home – if this could happen to him it could happen to anyone. It doesn't matter if you're white, if you're black, if you're rich or poor or what part of the city that you're from, this senseless violence has to stop.”

He says when he coordinated the jersey and frame donation, he tells us he received 100 percent positive feedback.

“It seems that everybody that hears about this situation wants to help and is touched by this situation."

Mark Cottle with Jerry's Express Car Wash on Dixie Highway tells us, “Just an absolute horrendous tragedy, no family should ever have to go through that and then to hear that the signs were being taken down, we had to do something to help.”

Cottle contacted WHAS11 to see if we could help him reach Dequante's parents. He heard about the signs being stolen that were donated in the name of justice, so we assisted with the meeting.

Cottle tells the child’s mother, “Express Car Wash "I'd like to take the artwork from the signs that you guys have been placing and I'd like to put it on the watch fire sign here on both sides."

Norment responds, “He loved the car wash, every time we came in the car wash he was excited.”

This is where Norment took her son a few times a month and Cottle says the sign will display DQ's picture 24-7.

From her child's favorite sports team to time shared at the car wash, these acts show the undeniable love for her child and the unwavering call for those who are responsible to do what's right.

The sign displaying DQ should be activated within the next week.

