Former Bardstown mayor pleads not guilty

Former Bardstown Mayor Jhn Royalty (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The former mayor of Bardstown has pleaded not guilty to several charges he faces for allegedly lying during a two-day hearing in April, right before he was voted out of office.

John Royalty appeared in court Nov. 2 to face charges of perjury, official misconduct, and false swearing.

Royalty was removed from office over accusations he got city employees to lie so he could gain private information about Bardstown Councilwoman Kecia Copeland. He allegedly wanted to ruin her reputation.

His trial date was set for April 28.

