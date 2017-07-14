Forecastle getting underway today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Forecastle is back and with big name headliners.



The waterfront is set to be packed with thousands of music lovers this weekend and you can bet it's going to be a hot one.

Organizers are getting last minute preparations in before the festival kicks off.

Forecastle is expecting around 60,000 people down at the waterfront this weekend with over 70 bands playing along with many local vendors.

Festival spokesperson Holly McKnight says the festival started 15 years ago with 50 attendees and has grown over the years thanks to the Louisville community, which is why there is such an emphasis on showcasing local talent.

© 2017 WHAS-TV