Forecastle Fest announces lineup for 2018

WHAS 10:09 AM. EST January 17, 2018

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The lineup for this summer's Forecastle Festival has been released.

The festival released a series of "Captain's Clues", videos with blurry photos of album covers or photos of artists.

 

The lineup includes Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire, Modest Mouse, and Jason Isbell as headlining acts. Local acts such as Houndmouth and Teddy Abrams are also on the list.

To see the full lineup, visit Forecastle's website here.

