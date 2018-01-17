Forecastle Fest announces lineup for 2018

Forecastle 2016

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The lineup for this summer's Forecastle Festival has been released.

The festival released a series of "Captain's Clues", videos with blurry photos of album covers or photos of artists.

We're excited to share our very last #CaptainsClue before the big lineup reveal! Check back tomorrow at 10am ET to see who's comin' to the Waterfront this year! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c2JkkGjsrA — Forecastle Festival (@forecastle) January 16, 2018

The lineup includes Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire, Modest Mouse, and Jason Isbell as headlining acts. Local acts such as Houndmouth and Teddy Abrams are also on the list.

To see the full lineup, visit Forecastle's website here.

