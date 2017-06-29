Force behind Louisville ad agency passes away

Debbie Scoppechio, one on one with WHAS11's Rachel Platt. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Debbie Scoppechio passed away on Thursday morning.

She was the force behind the advertising agency Creative Alliance--later renamed after the founder herself.

Scoppechio, 68, was a fighter, followed her passions, broke the glass ceiling and created a local business that was known throughout the country.

She had been fighting cancer for more than a decade.

Besides the business she loved, she also loved Louisville. She served on several boards including the Kentucky Center for the Arts and Greater Louisville Inc.

She is survived by her husband Rick Duffy.

A celebration of her life will be announced later.

GLI Statement on the Passing of Debbie Scoppechio:

“Debbie Scoppechio was an innovative entrepreneur, a previous GLI Board Chair, and continued to be an active, engaged top investor with GLI. She most recently served on the Board of the Greater Louisville Foundation. This is a true loss for the Louisville business community. She will be greatly missed and her legacy will live on in the agency that now bears her name.” - Kent Oyler, President & CEO of Greater Louisville Inc.

Statement from Mayor Fischer on the death of Debbie Scoppechio:



“Debbie Scoppechio had a profound influence on our city as a pioneering business executive and a civic leader. She embodied leadership — huge amounts of energy, enthusiasm, and she brought a can do spirit to every encounter. She built an incredible team resulting in a world-class company that generously gave to the community. She was a beautiful spirit and friend."





