FOP: No confidence in LMDC Director Mark Bolton

Mark Bolton (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was a vote of no confidence Tuesday for Metro Corrections Chief Mark Bolton. Eighty-seven percent of the voting members say they don’t have confidence in Bolton. The results that did not surprise FOP Corrections President Tracy Dotson.

"You never want to get to the point where you are grasping at straws to try to - it's like you're drowning and you're just trying to get somebody to hear you. To save you. It's pretty much what we're doing," Dotson told WHAS11.

Dotson says the frustration includes a lack of staffing coupled with how Bolton is handling overcrowding. Bolton has publicly acknowledged what he calls 'an all-time high' inmate count, averaging about 500 more inmates than what Metro Corrections can hold. "We have open areas and holds throughout the jail that can be used in this time of need. They are not being used," Dotson said.

LMDC Confidence Vote by WHAS11 News on Scribd

Dotson says another pressing issue is forced overtime. He says employee contracts allow for up to 16 hours a week, but some officers average between 30 and 40. He also says one female employee crashed her car as a result of overtime after leaving work.

"She attributed that to - she, she had been forced seven out of the last 10 days into overtime," Dotson explained.

Close to 90 percent of the voting members say safety and the health of the employees are not top priorities for Bolton. Dotson hinted it's time for new leadership. "Whether that be a new director or some type of discussions about working with the current director, we're open to a lot of options," he said.

