Food truck owners file lawsuit against city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Some owners of food trucks in Louisville say they're tired of unfair competition and today, a group of them sued over a city ordinance that restricts where they can do business.



The vendors say they want the right to serve food fairly and to stop restaurants from dictating where they can park to serve lunch.

Louisville continues to enforce an ordinance banning food trucks from serving within 150-feet of restaurants serving similar food unless the restaurant gives them permission to be there. That includes street parking spots and even private property which a food truck vendor has leased.

Attorneys say a restaurant can later decide to add similar food to their menu and then force a competing food truck to move.

The Institute for Justice filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of two food truck vendors, calling Louisville's ordinance "economic protectionism" and unconstitutional because it restricts honest competition.

Attorneys with the Institute for Justice argue in the lawsuit for "economic liberty" and that the city should not be allowed to pick winners and losers in the marketplace.

© 2017 WHAS-TV