Fmr. Simpsonville police officer pleads guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A former Simpsonville police officer pleads guilty to robbing the evidence room and stealing a pair of guns, drugs and a lot of cash.

That crime happened back in November of 2015.

A judge will sentence Terry Putnam in March.

Putnam has been behind bars at the Oldham County Detention Center since his arrest.

He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.

