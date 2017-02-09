Fmr. Louisville officer under investigation for role in wrongful conviction

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The U.S. attorney's office is now handling a case involving a former Louisville police officer.



Mark Handy is under investigation after a man was wrongfully convicted of murder.



Handy was the detective in Edwin Chandler's case in the 1990s in which Chandler was wrongly convicted of murdering a store clerk.



Chandler says Handy coerced a false confession and lied about details.



Chandler was later cleared through DNA evidence.



The Commonwealth attorney’s office says it will not prosecute Handy.

(© 2017 WHAS)