Fmr. Louisville officer under investigation for role in wrongful conviction

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 12:24 PM. EST February 09, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The U.S. attorney's office is now handling a case involving a former Louisville police officer.

Mark Handy is under investigation after a man was wrongfully convicted of murder.

Handy was the detective in Edwin Chandler's case in the 1990s in which Chandler was wrongly convicted of murdering a store clerk.

Chandler says Handy coerced a false confession and lied about details.

Chandler was later cleared through DNA evidence.

The Commonwealth attorney’s office says it will not prosecute Handy.

