Fmr. Louisville officer under investigation for role in wrongful conviction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The U.S. attorney's office is now handling a case involving a former Louisville police officer.
Mark Handy is under investigation after a man was wrongfully convicted of murder.
Handy was the detective in Edwin Chandler's case in the 1990s in which Chandler was wrongly convicted of murdering a store clerk.
Chandler says Handy coerced a false confession and lied about details.
Chandler was later cleared through DNA evidence.
The Commonwealth attorney’s office says it will not prosecute Handy.
(© 2017 WHAS)
