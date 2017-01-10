Fmr. Bardstown police chief takes top post in Shepherdsville

Bardstown Police Chief Rick McCubbin (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Nearly 8 months after retiring, former Bardstown Police Chief Rick McCubbin is taking on a new job.

McCubbin has been named the new Shepherdsville police chief replacing outgoing Chief Douglas Puckett, who is retiring at the end of January.

Puckett has served as Shepherdsville chief since 2007.

McCubbin retired from the Bardstown Police Department in May 2016 and before that, he spent a portion of his career with the old Louisville Police Department.