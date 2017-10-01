Flying Axes starting second league

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A second league at Flying Axes is starting soon and owners are now taking your suggestions for day of the week and times.



Chief Operations Officer Michael Brown says the first league filled up and is going great.



It's been two months since the game of axe-throwing arrived to Louisville in the Butchertown neighborhood. Since its grand opening, hundreds of people have poured into the first axe throwing venue in the Bluegrass State to take their chance at hitting the bullseye.



Fans looking to take on the challenge should complete the survey at flyingaxes.com.

