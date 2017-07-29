'Flying Axes' opens in NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Ax throwing has officially made its way to the Derby City.

Flying Axes in NuLu hosted a party Saturday to celebrate their grand opening.

It’s the first ever ax throwing venue in Kentucky.

Owner Zack Pennington says those interested don’t have to be pros to throw some axes around.

“We actually provide a coach with every cage which is the two targets that you throw at and that's for your group the whole time you're there so they enforce safety – they teach you how to throw, the correct your form and they even keep score and help facilitate the tournaments that you play,” he said.

The facility can serve groups as small as two people or as big as 50 plus for a corporate event.

Flying Axes will also offer leagues for people who want to throw regularly.

