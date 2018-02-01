Flu strikes Elizabethtown elementary school (Photo: whas11)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Students learn a lot at Morningside Elementary School in Elizabethtown, things like math, reading and even engineering. But one lesson everyone is getting these days is in health.



"Try not to go around anyone who's coughing or sneezing," Kelly Garcia, the district nurse for Elizabethtown Independent Schools, said. "I try to teach them not to cough in your hands. Go in your elbow. Take vitamins."



"We clean our desk every day, clean all the common spaces, also teach them to drink a lot of fluids," Kristen Fowler, a first-grade teacher, said.



It's a lesson learned every year, but this year it has created even more problems in Hardin County. The flu has killed 95 people in Kentucky so far, two of them Hardin County residents, though none of then children. The virus has also kept several students at home and is responsible for cutting the school day short for others.



"Well we've had a lot of kids absent, a lot of kids that aren't feeling well, so they're not getting as much learning in," Fowler said.



"They cry sometimes because they want to be at school, and that's awesome but we need those kids, when they're sick, we need them to stay home," Morningside Elementary School Principal Karla Buckingham said. "We need their parents to keep them home."



According to Buckingham, Morningside Elementary usually has a 97 percent attendance rate, but recently, the flu has taken out almost 10 percent of her students.



"Eighty-eight percent the first day, 89 to 90 the second day, and today we're hitting 91, so we're rebounding, but it's very slow," she said.



While teachers are asking parents to keep their sick children at home, they are also taking measures to keep those students able to come to school healthy, like art teacher Kristin Willett, who said she did something new for the first time in her more than a decade-long teaching career.



"I have just recently gotten rid of all my crayons because I felt like that was a breeding place for all the flu," she said.



"Our custodial staff is fabulous about disinfectant and at this point, we're using a little extra disinfectant on water fountains, on door handles," Buckingham said. "We made sure we went and cleared every door handle yesterday after school."

