Flu now widespread in Kentucky

Ill boy lying in bed. sad child with fever and ice bag on head (Photo: AGrigorjeva, AGrigorjeva)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The flu season is ramping up here in the Bluegrass. Kentucky health officials say the flu is now "widespread" across the state.



Widespread activity is the highest level, meaning there's increased flu-like activity or flu outbreaks in at least half of the regions in the state.



In addition to getting your flu shot to prevent getting sick, doctors also encourage you to avoid close contact with sick people, stay home when you're sick, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

© 2017 WHAS-TV