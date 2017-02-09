Flu hitting parts of Kentuckiana hard

A South Arkansas Community College practical nursing student gives a flu shot during the Arkansas Department of Health's mass flu clinic in El Dorado, Ark., on Oct. 25, 2013. (Photo: Michael Orrell, The El Dorado News-Times, via AP)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Chances are you, or someone you know, is suffering with the flu right now.

The epidemic is taking a toll on Kentuckiana, especially in schools. Like Holy Family Catholic School in New Albany.

The Floyd County, Ind. health officer, Tom Harris, recommended the school close until Monday after about 25 percent of the 325 students came down with flu-like symptoms.

They aren't the only school that's had to close this week.

An epidemiologist at Norton Hospital who said it's common sense. The best way to prevent an epidemic is by stopping the spread as quickly as possible.

“That is a big important part of not starting an epidemic is when you are sick, with a known or likely transmissible illness, not getting around other folks,” Harris said.

According to a Norton Healthcare spokesperson, the number of flu cases in Kentuckiana is up about 4 percent, but the number of people coming into local clinics with flu-like symptoms has sky rocketed.

The Center for Disease Control deemed the flu widespread in Kentucky, but only localized in Indiana.

