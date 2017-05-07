Floyd Central High's orchestra captures state title

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WHAS11) – Floyd Central High School Orchestra are hearing the sweet sounds of success after capturing first place in the Indiana State School Music Association’s State Concert Finals.

The students played a variety of sounds including Intermezzo from the Hary Janos Suite by Zoltan Kodaly, Symphony No. 4, Movement 4 by Tchaikovsky and Enigma Variations, Variation No. 9 by Edward Elgaer.

According to school officials, the orchestra has been to the State Finals 28 times and last won the trophy in 1995.

The school’s other teams also did well – Floyd Central’s choir finished 3rd and the band finished 9th.

