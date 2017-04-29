Flooding closes portions of Parklands at Floyds Fork

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with The Parklands of Floyds Fork says it will remain closed throughout the evening after weekend rains caused flooding.

Officials said they are hoping cleanup efforts will begin sometime Sunday.

The following areas are closed as of 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29:

Paddling Accesses

All paddling accesses along Floyds Fork closed due to high water levels.

Louisville Loop

· In Beckley Creek Park, Louisville Loop is closed from Miles Trailhead to the Egg Lawn as well as closed under the Sara and W.L Lyons Brown Bridge on the south end of the Humana Grand Allee.

· The Louisville Loop Taylorsville Road underpass, just outside of Pope Lick Park, is closed.

· The Strand is closed, including the 5-6 mile section of the Louisville Loop between Pope Lick and Turkey Run Parks.

Roadways

· Beckely Creek Parkway is closed from the MSD Water Treatment Plant to Distillery Bend. Visitors can access the northern portion of the park, including William F. Miles Lakes, via the Shelbyville Road entrance. Visitors can access Creekside and the Egg Lawn, including Gheens Foundation Lodge, PNC Achivement Center and Marshall Playground & Sprayground, using the S. Beckley Station Road entrance.

· Beckley Creek Parkway is also closed at Thornton Bridge, at the north end of the Humana Grand Allee.

· Broad Run Parkway is closed at Bardstown Road. Visitors can access Broad Run Park using the northern entrance at Broad Run Road.

Those planning to visit The Parklands Saturday evening and Sunday morning are encouraged to visit www.theparklands.org for the latest updates. For more information, please contact Anna Rosales-Crone at 502-271-9796 or acrone@21cparks.org.

