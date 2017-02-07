Floating your cares away

(Photo: Floating on Cloud 9)

Louisville, KY - It’s a new health trend here in Kentuckiana – floating. The salt water tanks let you float peacefully with no weight on your muscles or joints.

Our reporter Jonathan Wahl gave it a try Tuesday morning to see what it’s all about.

When you arrive you get to go to a private room with your own floating pod. It’s filled with 200 pounds of water and 900 pounds of Epsom salt, so the body floats effortlessly.

Tim Bowling, the owner of Floating on Cloud 9 on Hurstbourne Parkway, says there are a lot of health benefits from floating.

Those include:

• Relief from migraines, depression, arthritis, and stress

• Sleep improvement

• Lower blood pressure

• Recovery for athletes

• Relief from pregnancy symptoms such as back pain

The floating pods let you relax in complete darkness without sound and stimuli, but it you prefer you can also listen to music, or guided meditation. You can also choose from several different colors of lights.

The average session is an hour long, but you can shorter or longer.

Right how you can try floating for free. The company is offering “floats for coats.” All you have to do is bring a winter coat in good condition to 240 N Hurstbourne Pkwy to get a free session. The coats will be donated to Wayside Christian Mission.

