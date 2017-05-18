Flight diverted to Lou. for mechanical reasons; blows tire while landing

Louisville International Airport control tower

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A diverted flight has landed at the Louisville International Airport.

The flight is with United and originated out of Toronto. It was diverted for mechanical reasons, according to an airport spokesperson.

When the flight landed it did blow a tire. It is currently disabled on the west runway.

No one was injured. Seventy-seven were on board the flight, that includes the passengers and crew.

That runway is closed as officials work to get the plane moved, the spokesperson said.

Passengers are being transported to a terminal for rebooking. The plane had pre-cleared customs in Toronto.

