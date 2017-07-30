Flags to be flown at half-staff for local serviceman

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Flags in Henry County will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the Indiana native killed in a military plane crash earlier this month.

Corpsman Second Class Ryan Lohrey will be laid to rest Sunday in his hometown of Middletown, near Indianapolis.



The sailor was one of 16 servicemen who died in Mississippi while on their way from a base in North Carolina to one in California.



The military is still investigating the crash and has not released a cause.

