Five Questions with Norma the interpreter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- She served her country during World War II and has continued to help those in need ever since. In this week’s edition of Five Questions, we introduce you to a Louisville lady whose spirit is sure to leave you inspired.

From the pictures to the pillows, every inch of this house screams Norma Lewis.

“I am 94, and I’ll be 95 in June,” Norma said.

She may have nine decades under her belt, but she'd go back to the beginning if she became an animal.

“It’s a toss-up between a kitten and a puppy because people always love kittens and puppies,” Norma said.

That unconditional goodness is something Norma thinks the world could use a little more of.

“We don’t have enough love. I’m serious, I don’t mean la la love, I mean just really love, to care, to care for each other,” Norma said. “Love just goes a long way. When you treat someone with love, the person you’re talking to responds, and it could just spread.”

Compassion is a quality that was instilled in Norma from a very young age.

“My aunt and uncle were deaf, and they raised me. That’s how I learned sign language. I was the in-house interpreter,” Norma said. “It was a big responsibility. Children of deaf parents or relatives or whatever, we all share the same fear that we’d make the same mistake. I wasn’t fascinated at that time. I was frightened.”

It’s a skill she took far beyond those four walls.

“I became a professional interpreter. I think I’m the oldest one now in the United States except now I can’t say that I’m the oldest one still working because I just retired about two weeks ago,” Norma said.

That down time is now giving her the chance to reflect on other parts of her resume.

“My family did not want me to go into the military, and they said that nice girls, that good girls do not go in to the military,” Norma said.

Norma quickly got over that and joined the Navy, serving during World War II.

“It was a different time. We just were very patriotic. We all wanted to do our bit. Everybody wanted to help in some way, and I wanted so much to serve my country,” Norma said. “It was important I felt to do my part. No matter how small it might be, I felt I was doing my part and I wanted to be there and I wanted to do it.”

It’s a time she still treasures dearly, especially because it let her go to college, making her the first in her family to do so.

“I went to many schools, and everybody kept saying what are you going to be when you get out of college? I said a very old woman,” Norma said. “I was determined I would, and I did finish! I finished when my son finished at Murray.”

She finally graduated in her 80s, majoring in journalism. Although, she said she'd pick up a different degree to get her dream job.

“I loved the theatre. I forgot about that. I liked it because you could be anybody. It was wonderful, and I was anybody,” Norma said.

Regardless of the role she's playing, her spirit and spunk always stay the same.

“I guess I’m just a ham. You know, I always wanted to be an actor and I’m always jumping around. I don’t know, I was always that way,” Norma said. “Maybe, being with deaf people and of course, their language is their eyes and their ears and so they’re signing all of the time. So, we’re always moving and signing.”

If Norma can leave you with anything, she’d offer this best bit of advice.

“It was never to give up and if something that I wanted to do and if it wasn’t happening, that you just don’t give up. There were times that I would say ‘it’s easy for you to say, but I found that it’s true. You can’t give up,” Norma said.

GOT AN IDEA FOR FIVE QUESTIONS?

We want to hear from you! If you know somebody you think we need to profile for this series, please let us know. You can email Sara at swagner@whas11.com or find her on social media.

Twitter: @WHAS11Sara

Facebook: Sara Wagner News

(© 2017 WHAS)