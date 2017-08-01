Five Questions with Naomi the Tech Titan

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) - She's a technology titan, but also a master in care and compassion. In this week's edition of our Five Questions series, you'll meet a computer queen with a heart of gold.



The start of any school year can be stressful, but there's a constant calm in the Shelby County School District. Her name is Naomi Chamblee. This Level 1 Computer Technician Specialist has a fancy title, but likes to keep things simple.



"I'm pretty much a what you see is what you get,” Naomi said.



She can code with the best of them, but also speaks a language of compassion and care.

“There are not many jobs to where what you do every day impacts a life that you get to see. So every time we come in and deal with the kids from the kindergartners to the seniors, we see the impact every day of what we do,” Naomi said.

Naomi may be soft-spoken, but she's got a laugh more contagious than the common cold.



"I love to laugh, and I love to make other people laugh, especially in stressful situations because if you can laugh about it, we're not crying about it,” Naomi said.



Overcoming obstacles is nothing new for Naomi. She's done it from the start.



"My mom got that from the Bible story. She thought that the strength that I portrayed as a child, I was born with some issues, and that's how I got my name,” Naomi said.



She fought through her own problems only to make a career out of solving everybody else's.



"You have to deescalate everyone and say ok, right now it's not working, but we're going to get it working. Then, at the end, we can all smile,” Naomi said.



Though, she'll admit she sometimes craves a little chaos.



"It's the challenge of how are we going to solve it, how are we going to make it work, and how can we wow people,” Naomi said.



Surprising others and spreading the joy would also be top priority for her other preferred profession.



“I would probably be a chef. That’s one of the things that I do on the side. I love to cook and so that would be my natural thing to just be a chef and to travel and to cook meals for people,” Naomi said.



A natural nurturer, it's no surprise Naomi would opt for this creature of comfort.



"I always say a teddy bear because they're cute and they're cuddly, but they do have claws,” Naomi said.



That kind of balance also on display when it comes to Naomi's best bits of advice.



"Always show compassion. Always be flexible. Definitely get a bounce back spirit because there's so much that can knock us down. You've just got bounce back, and let's start fresh,” Naomi said.

Technology is meant to make our lives easier. It's an even greater gift when its master is this marvelous.

© 2017 WHAS-TV