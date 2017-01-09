Five Questions with Marco the educator

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) - It's not uncommon to change careers once, twice, or maybe even a few times, but a Louisville man's path of professions is anything but ordinary. He now works for JCPS, serving the district's highest-need schools. In this week's edition of our Five Questions, you'll learn about his unique and unlikely journey getting there.

In a way, this nameplate on Marco Munoz's desk represents a full-circle moment. He started out in medical school, but ended up becoming a different doctor. It's the job he picked up in between though that makes his resume even more rare.

"A Jesuit, a Jesuit priest, yes,” Marco said.

Marco traded in his stethoscope to study spirituality, leaving his native Nicaragua for Panama. After several years, fate stepped in yet again, changing Marco's path one more time.

“Basically what happened is that I met this beautiful woman by the name of Maria. She shared the same kind of desires of service toward people,” Marco said.

Marco and Maria got married and have two kids, turning the former future father into a parent instead of a pastor.

“So, I thought I can still do good for other people without having to be a priest,” Marco said.

Marco later came to the United States on the very prestigious Fulbright scholarship. He got his doctorate from University of Louisville and started working with JCPS in 1999, becoming the Director of Priority Schools about a year ago.

“In a way, it’s kind of similar to the work I’ve been doing my whole life, which is trying to see how can I help the highest-need,” Marco said.

For a man whose worked several very different jobs in his life, his dream one other than this is very similar.

“I think that I would be a classroom teacher. Just being with kids, being responsible for my 120, 150 kids, it would allow me to just focus on them,” Marco said.

Serving others has always been central to Marco's life, which makes what animal he would be no surprise.

“The owl because I think some of this work requires being thoughtful. You’ve got to think about what you’re doing really well because you want to help out, but you don’t want to help out at the expense of other schools that are not priority schools,” Marco said.

It’s a quality Marco has mastered, giving him plenty of wisdom to pass along.

“Be yourself. Don’t portray yourself as somebody else. Even the most wonderful person that there is from a religious angle, which is Jesus, like I don’t want to be like him. I want to do some of the good stuff that he did, but I have to do it in my own way and in my own time,” Marco said. “Just be yourself. I think that is a critical piece because many times we see lots of wonderful people out there, but if we start replicating them, then we are no longer who we are. I really, truly believe that all of us come with a gift, but the only way we can share that gift with other people is by being ourselves in the first place.”

Marco has helped so many for so long and hopes that's how he's remembered when it's all said and done.

“I have about 16,000 kids that in a way I feel responsible for. You know, my legacy in JCPS is going to be that there was someone out there with a beautiful Kentucky accent that was really trying to do something better for them,” Marco said.

