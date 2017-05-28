Five Questions with Julianne the Florist

Julianne the Florist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Her flowers are famous all over town, but she brings more than beautiful bouquets to the table. In this week's edition of our Five Questions series, we’re introducing you to a Louisville florist with the magic touch.



On a corner in Shively sits a filling station turned flower shop. The gas may be gone, but its owner is still full of fuel.



"Nothing will keep me from enjoying life every day. I just enjoy life to the fullest extent,” Julianne Moore said.



Julianne Moore bought the place in the late 90s.



"I feel like the Lord led me right here,” Julianne said.



She considers it a higher calling after retiring from her first mission as a machine mechanic.



"I feel like the flower business is a ministry if you do it right. It can be one of the greatest ministries there is,” Julianne said.



It’s a vase-based vocation rooted in compassion.



"I like doing the flowers because it brightens the people up. It brightens the eye of people,” Julianne said. “I do flowers because I love people. You really work in it. It’s not an easy business to be in. Each flower is made just a little bit different. All of us people are made just a little bit different, and flowers are kind of like people.”

Julianne got her name from her father who got it from a fellow soldier in the military.

“He was working on the battlefield, picking up the deceased people, and there was another lady by the name of Julianne in France,” Julianne said. “So my name is French, but I’m not French. That’s how I got my name.”

One of 13 kids, Julianne grew up in the hollers of eastern Kentucky and said she has so many fond memories of her childhood and family full of musicians.

“Out of 13 of us, I’m the only one left. I do miss my family. I think about them each day, but I walk and talk with them each day,” Julianne said.

Her passion for the petals spills over to other creatures of comfort, too.



"Oh, I'd like to be all of them. I love animals. I rescued a cat here a while back. We made him the CEO of the shop. I've got him in the back in a cage,” Julianne said.



A natural caretaker, Julianne would promote that protection as president.



"I would eliminate who I sold bullets to. I would first start by making sure it was only people that deserved to have them like people who hunt and the law officers,” Julianne said.



That insight comes from an education of experiences.



"I went to school of hard knocks, and I majored in getting by. That's what I majored in,” Julianne said. “The best advice I’ve ever gotten was from my dad and my mom to work or don’t eat. I think they got this from the bible.”



If she could give the world a little more of something, she'd start with a bigger dose of 9 to 5.



"I think people today need to work. It doesn't really matter what the job pays as long as it's a job. Take it and improve and do better,” Julianne said.



It’s something Julianne strives to do with each and every order.



"I like to do it and do it good,” Julianne said. “I would like to be remembered as a giving person, working person, and very dedicated to what I do.

Much like life, Julianne's flowers are full of variety. They can help us heal, make us happy, or say sorry when words just won't cut it. Julianne hopes every delivery does just that and makes a difference to those who need it most.



"Life is a learning experience. You've got to live and learn,” Julianne said.



GOT AN IDEA FOR FIVE QUESTIONS?

We want to hear from you! If you know somebody you think we need to profile for this series, please let us know. You can email Sara at swagner@whas11.com or find her on social media.

Twitter: @WHAS11Sara

Facebook: Sara Wagner News

© 2017 WHAS-TV