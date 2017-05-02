Five Questions with Jerry Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The best time of the year is also the busiest for the star of this week's edition of our Five Questions series. He’s a man very near and dear to our hearts at WHAS11 as well as the horses at Churchill Downs.

Day in and day out, you'll find Jerry Matthews keeping WHAS11 in tip, top shape. A career as a cleaning supervisor keeps life busy, but Jerry's other job makes his schedule swamped. He splits his days between the station and the stables. Hanging around the horses is a hobby Jerry picked up just after high school.

“My relative brought me on the track in ’87. When he did bring me on the racetrack, I liked animals anyway and I got adjusted to it, and I’ve been doing it ever since ” Jerry said. “I’ve been doing this so long. Seven days a week will take a toll on you, but sometimes you’ve just got to tough it out, you know? I like to move around, and I like outside work. I like the horses, so mainly, that’s why I’m here.”

The 80s is a decade he wouldn't mind redoing if given the chance.

"It was a better time for me then, lesser bills, lesser headaches, lesser problems,” Jerry said.

30 years and a whole host of horse races later, this guy has seen and done it all.

“Sometimes I groom. Sometimes I walk. Sometimes I bathe a horse. Sometimes I tack a horse up. So, I’m kind of like a floater. I just do whatever they need me to do,” Jerry said.

He's a fan of the fillies and supporter of the stallions, but would choose an airborne option if available.

"If I could be any animal, I'd be a bird or eagle or something where I can look down on everything. I'd like to be in control of the skies, you know,” Jerry said.

If he controlled the country, Jerry has a few ideas of how he'd run the show.

"I would just try to make sure I create peace around the United States of America, you know? Stop a lot of terrorism as best as I can, you know, and hope everybody can love one another and be all equal as one,” Jerry said.

That kind of compassion was instilled in Jerry from the beginning.

"My mom and dad, they brought me up the right way in how to respect people. Yes ma'am, no ma'am, no sir, yes sir, you know, and respect can take you a long way,” Jerry said.

Jerry's journey is far from over, but his legacy in life is very much solidified.

"I want to be remembered as a good, outgoing person, well-known you know, kind, respectful to people and I think that's how people know me today because that's kind of person I am now and probably the kind of person I will be,” Jerry said.

