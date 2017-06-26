Five Questions with Jason the LMPD Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – He answered the call to protect and serve the city and does so in all sorts of ways. In this week's edition of our Five Questions series, we’re introducing you to one of LMPD's most eclectic officers.

Officer Jason Moseley technically works in an office building in downtown Louisville, but you'll rarely find him there.

"We're really trying in the police department to have that connection with the city and the police department and kind of bridge the gap,” Jason said.



Those efforts mean Jason has anything but a desk job.



"Instead of being great at one thing, be good at a lot of things,” Jason said.



That’s something Jason strives to do with everything he takes on. Since joining the department in 2011, Jason has added more than a few roles to his resume.



"I'm a people person. I really, truly enjoy just working with people and being around people. I don't like doing the same thing every day. That's what's so awesome about this job is there's so many different things you can do with this job. It's constantly from one extreme to the other,” Jason said.

He started as a downtown patrol officer before working violent crime with the mobile division. Now, Jason is a member of both the SWAT team and community policing unit.



"I'll set up in different parks across town or different events and just DJ because music makes the world go round,” Jason said.



This officer does anything he can to make a daily difference.



"Just be good to people. It pays off in the end,” Jason said.



Jason sees all kinds of kinds in his line of work and knows everybody has a story. It’s one he takes the time to read no matter what the chapters hold.



"Don't judge a book by its cover because you never know. People come from so many walks of life. I've seen the most kindhearted, sweetest people in the world be the most tatted-up, bearded people you've ever seen. Then, I've seen the nastiest people in society be the most clean-cut, squared-away people. So, don't ever judge a book by its cover,” Jason said. “Best advice I’ve ever gotten is from my parents. There’s one thing no matter where I went in life is treat people the way you want to be treated. Hands down, if you do that, I promise you can’t go wrong.”

If he could give the world a little more of something, Jason knows exactly what that gift would be.

“The number one thing is love. We could all use a little more love. Be nicer just kind of goes back to the whole treat people the way you want to be treated. If we did that, gosh, things would be so much better. Let your guard down a little bit, and try to open your hearts a little bit,” Jason said.



Outside the office, Jason has all sorts of interests.



"Look past the badge. There's a person behind there,” Jason said. “We’re human, too. We’re just like everyone else. Yes, this is our job, but we also are just like everyone else in the city. We have other things that we do.”



An avid musician and hunter, this Louisville native likes to get lost in the lyrics and the woods.



"My favorite place is in a deer stand. It's quiet and peaceful. I grew up getting to do that with my family, so it was always a really good time. There was no sounds other than nature. It was great,” Jason said.

In keeping with the one with nature theme, Jason would choose a more mysterious mammal.



"So a lot of people you ask probably say a tiger or some people probably say a lion. What about a liger? How about that? It's the best of both worlds. A lion and a tiger, a liger, right?" Jason said.

Jason very much likes to live in the present, but he'd take a back stage pass with a trip to the past.



"Being in music, I always wish I could go back in time and watch some of the older bands like Zeppelin and all of those different guys when they were really in their prime in playing. I think that'd be pretty cool,” Jason said.

When it’s all said and done, Jason hopes his legacy is a lasting one.



"That I was a friend to all, that I didn't know a stranger, that everyone could across the board say man, he was a good guy,”



It seems like he's securing that sentiment each and every day.



