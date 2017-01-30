Five questions with Emalee Lundin

Emalee Lundin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - She's worked in the nation’s capital and now helps keep Louisville up and running. In this week's edition of our Five Questions series, you'll meet one of Mayor Fischer's right-hand women.

Plenty of movers and shakers call Louisville's Metro Hall home. Emalee Lundin moved in six years ago and serves as the Executive Assistant to the mayor's Chief of Staff.

“It’s helping citizens. It’s learning about your city. It’s helping advance whatever project or complaint that a citizen may have that you’re trying to address. There are so many different things that you can do and have your hands on in this line of work. That’s what drives me to come in,” Emalee said. “I can tell you without a doubt that I feel incredibly rewarded when I come to work and when I leave work every single day.”

A job focused on working towards the greater good is fitting for a gal whose name was born out of a compromise.



"My mom wanted to go with Emma, but I don't think my dad was such a big fan in 1985. So, they combined both the first name of my great-grandmother and the middle name of my grandmother to come up with Emalee,” Emalee said.



From working for a Democratic congressman in D.C. to former Governor Beshear to Mayor Fischer, Emalee's professional and political world may be donkey-dominated, but she'd pick another four-legged friend if given the chance.



"My husband and I have a cat, and he's seven. He lives a great life, like we feed him, he sleeps. We give him water from the faucet because he loves running water. So, you know, why not be the cat that has it all?" Emalee said.



Emalee is no doubt a woman of the people, but it's one person in particular she considers her biggest accomplishment.

“I’m going to go ahead and say my son because that’s so brand new to me, and he’s amazing. It’s totally life-changing,” Emalee said. “He’s amazing and gives me a different perspective on the world and makes me feel even more motivated to do what I’m doing and to provide and to make sure he has a good life.”

A life of public service can take you all over the place, but it's one spot Emalee prefers most of all.



“My favorite place in the world is a farm back home in Glasgow where I’m from. It is not my farm or my family’s farm, but it is a farm of very, very close friends who are almost like family. My husband and I got married on their farm, and it’s gorgeous. Nothing really beats fresh air and rolling hills and green and some cows and some hay thrown in. So, that’s my favorite place,” Emalee said.

Her office may be a few hours away from the farm, but Emalee brings that sense of serenity to the job each and every day.

“I just know that I feel empowered knowing that as a female in 2017, I have choices, and I can do whatever I want just like a man can. I feel like I am not squashed by any sort of suppression. I’m lucky that I live in Louisville, Kentucky and can do the things that I need to do and want to do for myself and for my family,” Emalee said. “If I can convey that you can be strong and you can believe in yourself and you can kind of choose your own path and your own destiny, that’s what I would want people to remember about me or at least know that I helped push or helped promote.”

