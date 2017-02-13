Five Questions with Cassandra the Waver

Cassandra Muckle (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - You probably dread it every year and maybe even put off filing them until the last minute. Taxes can be tough, but we found a lady who loves this time of year more than most. She works for Liberty Tax, but doesn't exactly have a desk job.

Cassandra Muckle is most definitely the spirit of the season. Since she started the gig as a waver a couple of months ago, she’s been taking over the sidewalk outside the Liberty Tax at 8th and Broadway seven days a week.

“It takes energy. It takes enthusiasm. It takes promptness, being here and representing for them,” Cassandra said.

Looking at her costume and listening to her cheers show you Cassandra is indeed the star of the show. It’s a role she's really played since birth.

“My mother named me after one of the stars in the sky. So, she named me Cassandra,” Cassandra said.

Totaling up your taxes can make you green with envy or feeling blue. Cassandra may rock both of those colors, but she's very much the bright light.

"I'm happy and joyful and I love everybody,” Cassandra said.

That unconditional care for any and all is also the reason behind this answer.

"I would be a dog because I love dogs. They are really understanding to human beings. Sometimes, it's like they are humans, and they are man's best friend,” Cassandra said.

This mother of two seems to never meet a stranger. So, it may shock you to learn she occasionally sides with silence.

"I would say sometimes I'm kind of quiet. Then, sometimes I'm really loud. So, they're like what sign are you, and I'm like I'm a Virgo, and they're like oh, okay,” Cassandra said.

A Louisville native, Cassandra has called the Derby City home her entire life, but it's not her dream destination. In a perfect world, she'd be working as an executive assistant for some fancy CEO in the Big Apple.

“That’s just the job I would love to be able to get out there and represent for a company,” Cassandra said. “I’ve always wanted to go to New York. I would just love to be there. There’s a lot of businesses there, and it’s a lot of opportunity.”

Her current office may be a sidewalk instead of a skyscraper, but she's hardly settling.

"This is just perfect for me because I've always wanted to go to New York, and I came here and actually got a position being Lady Liberty,” Cassandra said.

It's even better knowing she gets to move and groove on a street named Broadway of all places.

"It's just work it, work it. I just want to drive people and give them my drive,” Cassandra said.

Cassandra braves the elements each and every day, but hates thinking about others who never get the chance to escape them. That's why changing their fate would be part of her platform as president.

"The first thing that I would do is visit every state and see how everything is going and try to help the homeless because I hate to see the homeless outside in the cold,” Cassandra said.

Her waves are constant as is her wisdom.

"Keep God first and just always look ahead. Always look ahead and always go for what it is you want in life,” Cassandra said. “The best advice is to just always stay true to yourself. Always be truthful and loving to other people. The world needs a whole lot more love- loving people and loving kindness and a lot more giving to charity, just a lot more love. The secret to life, I would say is to always feel youthful. To always feel youthful and to keep in your mind that do whatever it is that you want to do to satisfy yourself.”

