Five Ky. stores sold $50K winning Powerball tickets last night

WHAS 1:23 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Five stores sold tickets for Wednesday night’s drawing matching four of the five white ball winning numbers and the Powerball.

That landed the game’s $50,000 prize.

Here are the stores:

Pilot Travel Center, 819 Buck Creek Rd, Simpsonville

Circle K, 9737 Old 3rd St Rd, Louisville 

Bee Kwick, 601 Doe Run Dr, Mt. Sterling 

B Kwick Gas, 50 Hubbards Rd, Winchester

Mini Mart, 4201 Saron Dr, Lexington 

