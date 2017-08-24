Five Ky. stores sold $50K winning Powerball tickets last night

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Five stores sold tickets for Wednesday night’s drawing matching four of the five white ball winning numbers and the Powerball.
That landed the game’s $50,000 prize.
Here are the stores:
Pilot Travel Center, 819 Buck Creek Rd, Simpsonville
Circle K, 9737 Old 3rd St Rd, Louisville
Bee Kwick, 601 Doe Run Dr, Mt. Sterling
B Kwick Gas, 50 Hubbards Rd, Winchester
Mini Mart, 4201 Saron Dr, Lexington
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs